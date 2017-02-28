Scots Win Three at Opening Tournament

Highland Park started the season with three wins in five games over the weekend at the Spring Branch ISD tournament near Houston.

The Scots (3-2) opened with a 7-4 loss to Corpus Christi Carroll, followed by an 8-0 victory over Houston Spring Woods. On the second day, HP earned a pair of wins, 4-2 over Houston Memorial and 10-8 over Klein Collins. The Scots fell to Cy-Fair 5-2 on Saturday in the tournament finale.

Next weekend, HP will compete against another strong field in the Collin County Invitational tournament. The Scots will meet Sachse and Frisco Centennial on Thursday (at McKinney Boyd), Allen and Frisco Liberty on Friday (at Allen), and Garland Naaman Forest and Rockwall-Heath on Saturday (at Prosper).