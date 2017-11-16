Senior Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

On Nov. 8, the HPHS cafeteria was filled with family members and friends who came to support the 10 senior athletes in volleyball, baseball, and lacrosse who signed national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.
Baseball
Grant Kipp: Yale University
Lacrosse
Paxton Alexander: University of Michigan
Zoe Durham: Yale University
Kailee "KK" Callaghan: Butler University
Finn Jent: Rollins College
Cooper Kneese: University of Utah
Cade Saustad: University of Virginia
Volleyball
Berkley Hays: University of Colorado-Pueblo
EC Stanzel: UT Dallas