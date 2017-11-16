Senior Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

On Nov. 8, the HPHS cafeteria was filled with family members and friends who came to support the 10 senior athletes in volleyball, baseball, and lacrosse who signed national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

Baseball

Grant Kipp: Yale University

Lacrosse

Paxton Alexander: University of Michigan

Zoe Durham: Yale University

Kailee "KK" Callaghan: Butler University

Finn Jent: Rollins College

Cooper Kneese: University of Utah

Cade Saustad: University of Virginia

Volleyball

Berkley Hays: University of Colorado-Pueblo

EC Stanzel: UT Dallas