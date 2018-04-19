Senior Pitcher Has Been a Calming Influence on the Mound

Grant Kipp’s outlook on baseball changed at the beginning of his junior year, when he was presented with an opportunity.

Highland Park lost one of its top pitchers to an injury, and Kipp, who lacked much meaningful varsity experience, was suddenly the next man up.

“It almost forced Grant into the No. 2 spot. We had to log more innings with him as a junior, but he fit right in and became one of the best pitchers in the area,” said HP head coach Travis Yoder. “We knew we had something with Grant, but he exceeded our expectations last year.”

The tall right-hander wound up pitching more than 60 innings with a remarkable earned-run average of 0.91, helping the Scots reach the second round of the playoffs.

This season, Kipp has been the ace for a young squad that is looking to return to postseason play, and he’s again stepped up to the challenge.

“With a lot of different moving parts this year, it’s one of the things that calms us down,” Yoder said. “We need somebody with experience who we feel comfortable throwing against anybody.”

After playing several sports in middle school, Kipp didn’t commit full-time to baseball until his freshman year at HP. He played on the junior varsity team as a sophomore, and sat in the varsity dugout during the playoffs. The following spring, he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Class 6A powerhouse Allen in an early-season tournament.

“I just wanted to be part of the rotation in some way. I knew some guys were in front of me,” Kipp said. “It gave me an opportunity to show what I can do.”

Behind the scenes, he was preparing for a breakthrough. Kipp intensified his weightlifting regimen, and also attended high-profile camps that improved his throwing mechanics and velocity.

“I started to believe I could have a future in the sport,” he said.

He cemented that future after pitching well during a camp at Stanford University last summer. Afterward, coaches from Yale showed interest. Kipp committed after visiting the Ivy League campus a few months later.

But first, he’s focused on his new role this season at HP, and trying to push the Scots toward a lengthy playoff run.

“It definitely feels different,” Kipp said. “I feel more of the younger kids are looking up to me. I’m trying to lead by example.”