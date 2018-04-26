Seven Scots Aim for Spring Titles

Highland Park won titles in two brackets at the Class 5A Region II tournament on April 19 in Allen, and will have seven participants at next month’s state tournament in College Station.

HP’s Peyton Dooley won a regional title in boys singles, while the tandem of Phillip Quinn and Katherine Petty triumphed in mixed doubles. Quinn won the state crown in the same division last year.

The Scots also advanced to state with runner-up regional finishes in boys doubles (Cole Burnham and Mikhail Commer) and girls doubles (Annika Juergens and Nell Covington).