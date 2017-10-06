Sisters Flex Their Muscles at Youth Nationals

Alexandra Thornton, a junior at Highland Park High School, won a bronze medal in the 63-kilogram weight class at the recent USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships in Atlanta.

Thornton, competing in the age 16-17 division, lifted a total of 357 pounds between the snatch (163 pounds) and the clean and jerk (194 pounds).

She also competed in the recent CrossFit Open, where she finished in 49th place out of more than 2,000 athletes in her age group. Thornton advanced to a world qualifier, where she was 28th out of 200 and narrowly missed a spot in the CrossFit Games.

Thornton’s younger sister, Victoria, a sixth-grader at McCulloch Intermediate School, won a national title in the 44kg weight class (under-11 age group) at the Atlanta meet.

Victoria Thornton lifted 174 pounds between the snatch (79 pounds) and clean and jerk (95 pounds) to claim the gold medal.