Six Captains to Lead Scots Next Season

You’ll notice a couple of extra captains on the football field for Highland Park this fall. Instead of the traditional four, there will be six seniors leading the 2018 squad.

The captains include Ryan Butz, Hudson Clark, Finn Corwin, Ryan Khetan, James Lightbourn, and Regan Riddle. Each of them played significant roles during the Scots’ run to the Class 5A state title last year.

The HP coaching staff also recently announced the 13-member player committee (listed after the jump). The Scots will open spring practice next week and will start the regular season on Aug. 31 against Rockwall.