Stafford Returns to Face Cowboys Again

It’s been only a week since Highland Park’s thrilling Class 5A Division I state championship win at AT&T Stadium.

With that still fresh in the minds of local fans, the same site will host a flashback of sorts when Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the 2005 HP state title team, leads the Detroit Lions against the Cowboys on Monday night.

Stafford, 28, is having another great season for Detroit (9-5), having passed for 3,720 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He needs just 304 passing yards to reach 30,000 for his career.

It will be the third homecoming for Stafford with the Lions, after having defeated the Cowboys in Arlington during the regular season in October 2011 and lost a playoff game there in January 2015.