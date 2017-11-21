State Record Lifts HP to Third at TISCA

The Highland Park boys used a state-record relay finish to secure third place in the team standings at the prestigious TISCA 6A North Zone meet in The Colony.

The Blue Wave broke the Class 5A state record in the 200 medley relay with the quartet of Felix Van Cauwelaert (backstroke), Henry Wang (breaststroke), Ethan Nguyen (butterfly), and Peter Paulus (freestyle). The time of 1 minute, 34.79 seconds also shattered the previous school mark by almost two seconds.

Van Cauwelaert also won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, in which his time of 50.38 seconds broke a school record set by Tommy Sacco in 2002. Paulus won the 50 freestyle, and teamed with Van Cauwelaert, Nguyen, and Omar Hmimy to take first place in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Blue Wave will compete next at a dual meet on Nov. 28 in Grapevine.