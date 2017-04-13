Strong Showing for HP at 15-5A Meet

The Highland Park girls finished second in the team standings, while the boys were third, at the District 15-5A track and field meet on Wednesday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

The Scots have several qualifiers for the area meet on April 20 at Lovejoy. Girls district champions include Maddy Stephens (400 and 800), Hannah Booe (200), Falyn Reaugh (high jump), and McKenna Michels (discus).

On the boys side, Turner Coxe won the discus, and the Scots also claimed first place in the 4×400 relay with the quartet of Sam Sloan, Cameron Hoglund, Jimmy Rupple, and Ryan Gadbois.