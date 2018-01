Alexandra Thornton, a junior at Highland Park High School, set a new personal record at the recent American Open Finals weightlifting meet in Anaheim, California.

Thornton was a perfect 6-for-6 in her lifts, which included 80 kilograms in the snatch and 100kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 180.

The former Youth American record holder finished near the middle of the pack in the 69-kilogram weight class. The American Open Finals is the sport’s top annual event for American weightlifters.