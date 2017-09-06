Three Soccer Players Recognized as All-Americans

Months after capping a historic undefeated season with a Class 5A girls soccer state championship, the individual and team accolades have continued to roll in for Highland Park.

Three players have received All-American honors from three different organizations, while collectively, the Lady Scots earned a year-end No. 1 national ranking from TopDrawerSoccer.com for the winter season.

HP finished the year 27–0 following a 5–3 win over Aledo in the state title game in April. It marked the sixth crown in program history — tying a state record — but the first time in which the Lady Scots have finished undefeated and untied.

Presley Echols, a freshman striker who has verbally committed to the University of Texas, was honored as a winter All-American by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. She was the MVP of the state tournament and was the district newcomer of the year. Echols finished the season with a team-high 35 goals, including 10 in postseason play, to go with 15 assists.

Rachel Wasserman, a junior midfielder who has verbally committed to Penn State, was recognized as a first-team winter All-American by TopDrawerSoccer and a third-team All-American by USA Today. She earned all-tournament honors at the UIL state tournament, and also was named the District 15-5A most valuable player after posting 31 goals and a team-high 26 assists this season.

Sierra Jones, a junior defender who has verbally committed to Texas Tech, also garnered winter All-American honors from the NSCAA. She was a first-team all-state selection by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, was named to the all-tournament team at the state tournament, and grabbed defender of the year recognition in 15-5A. Jones tallied four goals and 13 assists this season from the back line.

Under head coach Stewart Brown, the Lady Scots have a combined mark of 148–11–14 during the past six seasons, with two state titles and five appearances in the state championship game during that span — including twice in Class 6A. And they likely won’t slow down anytime soon, as nine starters will return when the 2018 season begins in January.