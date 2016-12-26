Tourney Time for Local Hoop Squads

The holiday break means it’s tournament time for many area basketball teams, and both Highland Park squads will be in action.

The boys will play in the Allen Holiday Invitational, and will face Rowlett in the opening round at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Scots (8-6) will meet either Carrollton Creekview or Pearland Dawson in their second game on Wednesday. The 16-team event runs through Thursday, with each team playing at least four games.

The HP girls again will compete in the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic tournament in Duncanville, which will include some top teams from around the country. The Lady Scots (11-5) will open against Bishop Alemany (Calif.) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will face either Waxahachie or San Antonio Incarnate Word in their second game that evening. The 29-team even concludes on Friday.

On Dec. 20, the HP boys opened District 15-5A play by holding off West Mesquite 61-58. That same day, the girls surged to 3-0 in district play with a 70-17 romp to extend their overall winning streak to seven games.