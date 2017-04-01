Wakeland Halts Playoff Run for Scots

RICHARDSON — None of the players on the Highland Park boys soccer roster — even four-year letter-winner Jack Chapman — had played in a playoff game before this season.

So even though the Scots were overmatched in a 5-1 loss to Frisco Wakeland on Friday, just appearing in the Class 5A Region II area round was a step forward for the program.

“We had a lot of great leadership from our captains,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “The guys started believing in each other and trusting each other, and it was good to see the results.”

HP finished in third place in District 15-5A during the regular season to earn its first playoff appearance since 2013. Then the Scots (12-9-1) knocked off Longview Pine Tree in a shootout to advance.

However, the defending 5A state runner-up Wolverines (17-5) were too much for HP to handle. Wakeland led 3-0 at halftime and controlled possession throughout the game.

Duncan James provided the only HP goal when he found the left corner of the net with 7:08 remaining. James, who led the Scots with 22 goals this season, was one of just three seniors in the starting lineup on Friday.

“We got some experience against a great Wakeland team. They got to see what it’s like,” Allen said. “It looks good for the future.”