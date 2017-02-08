Wasserman, Lady Scots Stay Unbeaten

Another day, another shutout for the Highland Park girls soccer team, which blanked Forney 2-0 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten this season.

Rachel Wasserman and Anna Robertson scored for the Lady Scots (11-0, 5-0), who have outscored their five District 15-5A opponents by a combined 26-0. Wasserman has tallied at least one goal in eight consecutive games.

In boys action, Duncan James scored twice as HP surged to a 3-1 win over Forney. Nick Roostai added a goal for the Scots (7-3-1, 3-2).

Both HP teams will face Royse City on Friday, with the boys playing at home and the girls on the road.