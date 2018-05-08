Wasserman Named MVP in 15-5A

The season might have ended with a heartbreaking loss to eventual state champion Frisco Wakeland, but Highland Park’s run to the Class 5A Region II final yielded plenty of individual accolades for the Lady Scots.

Rachel Wasserman, who has signed with Penn State, was named the District 15-5A most valuable player in all-district balloting prior to the playoffs. HP finished unbeaten in league play for the second consecutive season.

Three of her teammates also were honored with superlatives — Presley Echols as offensive player of the year, Sarah O’Neal as offensive midfielder of the year, and Halley Ray as defensive midfielder of the year.

The Lady Scots also placed five players on the all-district first team, including Frances Ann Matise, Grace Bass, Katherine Wolfe, Jillian Deaver, and Blaire Crump.

On the boys side, HP narrowly missed the playoffs, but still saw Sebastian Temacas rewarded as the 15-5A goalkeeper of the year. Luis Heredia and Jordan Pierce each earned first-team all-district recognition.