With Regional Title, HP Girls Run to State

The state’s most decorated cross country program added another trophy on Monday, as Highland Park won its 33rd regional championship.

The Lady Scots claimed the Class 5A Region II team title at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, and will head to the UIL state meet on Nov. 4 in Round Rock.

HP was led individually by a pair of freshman. Sophia Oliai was seventh, completing the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 55 seconds. Cameron Fawcett was 32 seconds behind in 11th place.

Other finishers for the Lady Scots included Maddy Stephens (15th place), Grace O’Keefe (28th), Gracyn Applegate (35th), and Jordyn Kaplan (40th). Kaplan, a junior, was the lone state qualifier for HP a year ago.

The Lady Scots narrowly beat out Frisco Wakeland, Burleson Centennial, and Frisco Liberty in the team standings. HP extended its streak of appearances at state, by at least one runner, to 43 years.