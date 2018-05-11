Youth QB Minicamp Returning to Jesuit

Longtime college football coach Bill Reagan will again bring his series of elite youth quarterback camps to Jesuit’s Postell Stadium from May 30 through June 1.

Reagan, a former assistant coach at Notre Dame and head coach at the NCAA Division II level, started Top Gun Quarterback Training in 2003 and has mentored and trained more than 150 quarterbacks since.

Reagan’s minicamp at Jesuit will include two sessions each day — grades 5-8 from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., and grades 9-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited to the first 12 quarterbacks for the younger camp, and eight QBs for the older group. Cost ranges from $215 to $230, which includes a T-shirt.

You can register online or reserve a spot by contacting Reagan at [email protected] or 574-876-6349.