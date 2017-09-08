HPDPS Monitoring Fire South of Town

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety is monitoring a large structure fire south of the town, Lt. Lance Koppa announced.

"Dallas Fire Rescue (DFR) has an active structure fire at Glenwood and Fitzhugh, just southeast of [Highland Park]," Koppa said in an email. "The wind direction is carrying the smoke in a westward direction, which is causing the strong smoke odor in the area. Our officers are in the area and watching for any falling embers."

Dallas Fire Rescue tweeted the address of the fire as 4200 Glenwood Avenue.