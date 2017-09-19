HPISD Construction Updates

University Park Elementary School rebuild

Piers have been poured for the new school and foundation walls will begin forming for the parking garage next week. Construction is on track for the building to open on time in August 2018. Below are a couple of recent photos taken at the site.

Armstrong Elementary School renovation

Construction on the addition and renovation is scheduled to start in December 2017.

Bradfield Elementary School

The design for the new school continues to be developed. Meetings have been held with neighbors and several parent groups to receive feedback on the initial plan. A Legacy committee has been formed to start taking inventory of items around the school to be retained at the new Bradfield.

Renovations/additions at MIS/HPMS

Work has begun on the tennis courts and will begin on the additions as soon as construction permits are approved.

Northwest addition at Highland Park High School

This project is on schedule to begin construction in November, pending completion of parking lot construction.

Parking lots and playfield near high school

Construction has begun on this project and is expected to be completed in November.

Seay Tennis Center new building

Construction is underway and foundation piers are nearly complete. The foundation will be poured in the next couple weeks.

Multi-Use Building

This project is scheduled to stay in sequence with the construction completion date for the new Seay Center. Plans for the interior of the building continue to take shape.

Hyer Elementary

The project schedule does not start until summer of 2018. A Legacy committee has been formed to start taking inventory of items around the school to be retained at the new Hyer.

Highlander Stadium renovations

Work to improve access for individuals in wheelchairs in the stadium student seating area was completed over the summer. The bulk of renovation work is not scheduled to start until January 2018.

Germany Park

Work will soon begin on upgrades to the track at Germany Park. During this time period, both the track surface and the infield area will be closed to the public. The park's tennis courts and the playground to the south of the park (Davis Park) will remain open throughout the improvements.

In 2006, the city of University Park, town of Highland Park, and HPISD engaged in a joint venture to replace the John Roach Track at Germany Park. The track surfacing had a five-year manufacturer warranty. Now, 11 years later, the track is in an advanced state of deterioration and needs to be replaced.

The project will include the removal of the existing track, replacement of asphalt base where needed, and the installation of the new rubberized track surface.

In addition to the track project, an outdoor fitness area will be installed. It will include several equipment components to support individual workouts and exercise programs, as well as a rubberized surface for user accessibility and safety.

The project is scheduled to begin in mid-September and, weather permitting, will be completed in early December 2017.