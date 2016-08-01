Subscribe to our Newsletter

Kicking It in Rio

by ·

SMU student Jackie Galloway will compete at the summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Courtesy Photos)
SMU student Jackie Galloway will compete at the summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Courtesy Photos)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« February 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Thu 16

Benini: Alla Geometria, exhibition at The Museum of Geometric and MADI Art

February 1 @ 11:00 am - April 23 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 16

Ochre House Theater Presents Matthew Posey’s Dr. Bobaganush

February 1 @ 8:15 pm - February 18 @ 10:15 pm
Thu 16

The Archives at Bridwell Library

February 3 - June 30
Thu 16

Heroine of a Thousand Pieces: The Judith Mosaics of Lilian Broca

February 6 - April 23
Thu 16

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

February 6 @ 8:00 am - May 20 @ 8:00 am