Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile

A mosquito sample taken from the east side of Highland Park has tested positive for West Nile Virus, town officials announced Thursday.

In response, the town plans to conduct overnight ground spraying on the east side of Preston Road beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Overnight spraying would conclude by 5 a.m. daily and be rescheduled in the event of rain or winds in excess of 10 miles per hour.

West Nile Virus is a disease that is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed upon the blood of an infected bird. The infected mosquitoes can transmit the virus to other humans and animals.

Mosquitoes are known to be most active in the dawn and dusk periods of the day.

“We encourage residents [to] inspect their property and be mindful of stagnant or standing water, like flower pot basins, bird baths, wading pools and pet dishes,” town officials said. “Change out the water several times per week in these areas or eliminate standing water altogether to prevent mosquitos from laying eggs.

“Areas where water is circulating, like swimming pools and outdoor fountains, should be maintained on a regular basis. We recommend that people and pets stay indoors during ground spraying. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.”

Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.

Town personnel are available for free home inspections of your yard to identify potential areas of mosquito breeding grounds. Residents may call 214-521-4161 to arrange a free inspection of their property. Visit www.hptx.org/MosquitoControl for additional information.