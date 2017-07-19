Annemarie Mogck & Madison Gardner

Annemarie Frances Mogck and John Madison Gardner joined hands and hearts in Holy Matrimony March 18, 2017 at Park Cities Presbyterian Church. Reverend Brent Baker, assistant pastor, and Reverend Michael Flavin officiated the ceremony. Wedding guests enjoyed a reception at Arlington Hall, with music provided by Downtown Fever and a special performance by the groom’s grandfather on his clarinet. A rehearsal dinner, sponsored by the parents of the groom, was held on the eve of the wedding at the Sky Lobby of the Dallas Petroleum Club.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Tim Mogck of Bellmawr, N.J. and Ms. Angela Reynolds of Hoboken, N.J. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Judith Reynolds and the late Mr. Alfred Reynolds of Dayton, Ohio and the late Mr. Edward Mogck and Mrs. Edward (Joan) Mogck of Bellmawr, N.J. The groom is the son of Mr. Stan Gardner and Mrs. Stan (Sara Lee) Gardner of Highland Park. He is the grandson of Dr. John L. Denman and the late Mrs. John (Patsy) Denman of Highland Park and the late Mr. L. W. Gardner Jr. and Mrs. L. W. (Frances) Gardner Jr. of Hamilton, Texas.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle by her father. Her A-line silk gown was designed by Reem Acra. It featured an embroidered pearl illusion bodice. Her cathedral-length veil was designed by Patti Flowers Design.

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was Brittany Clayton. Bridesmaids included Melissa Clift, Kamryn Hawrylak, Amanda Caldwell, Helen Gardner, Kelsey Jones, Chelsea Pickering, Laura Kirchhofer, Bridget Tansey, Emily Rosckes, Tanja Martin, and Haley Recer.

Attending the groom as best man was the groom’s first cousin, John Denman III. His groomsmen included Luke Gardner, James Skidmore, Drew Jolesch, Colin Perry, Ben Tipps, Wilson Waggoner, Chan Tysor, Kemp Gregory, Will Clayton, Stewart Swain, and Marshall Bowen. Serving as ushers were Mason Collar, Ryan Frater, Coleman Hemphill, and Zachary Newman. George Skidmore was the ring bearer.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Oak Knoll High School in Summit N.J. She received a dual degree in Business Honors and Finance from Texas A&M, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity.

The groom is a 2012 graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a dual degree in Business Honors and Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

Following their honeymoon trip to the Maldives, the couple has made Lakewood their home.