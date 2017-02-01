Callie Cullum & Derek Groshek

Callie Linda Cullum and Derek James Groshek exchanged sacred wedding vows March 19, 2016 at University Park United Methodist Church. Rev. Rachel Baughman officiated their wedding ceremony with a reception of dining and dancing following at the Dallas Country Club where a family dance to “You’re the One That I Want” from the Grease album was a happy surprise for the bride.

A rehearsal dinner, sponsored by the parents of the groom was held at Cane Rosso on the eve of the wedding. Gary Donihoo of f8studio handled photography while The Cake Guys created the gorgeous bride’s and fun “Razorback” groom’s cakes and the Ice House Band played for everyone’s dining and dancing pleasure.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Houston Cullum of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Pierce Cullum Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred James Arnold.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Groshek and Ms. Lisa Groshek of Frisco, Texas. He is the grandson of Mrs. Robert Laurence Doepfner and the late Mr. Doepfner and the late Mr. and Mrs. Chester Charles Groshek.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. Callie wore an elegant white silk trumpet gown from Bliss by Monique L’huillier. It featured embroidered Alencon lace overlaying a sweetheart neckline and stretching down the front to end in a scalloped high/low tier above the knees, allowing the tulle trumpet skirt to flare dramatically. Lace cascaded down the back of her gown to finish in a lovely chapel-length train. The bridal veil was a family heirloom, last worn by the bride’s sisters for their weddings.

Assisting the bride as matron of honor was Meredith Saigling Pace and as maid of honor, Jennifer Christine Mattone. Her bridesmaids included Katherine Landis Albritton, Stephanie Michele Dona, Lauren Michelle Garza, Jessica Lynn Groshek, Jennie Octavia Malone, Kathryn Lee Mouallek, and Amy Lauren Short. Callie’s sisters Elizabeth Kathleen Clarke and Leigh Delight Langner and her sister-in-law, Lorraine Alexandra Cullum, were among the members of the house party. Lillian Kathleen Clarke, Elise Delight Langner and Holly Virginia Cullum were flower girls.

Attending the groom as best man was Alexander Daly Pace. Groomsmen included Matthew Thomas Albritton, Carlo Cristian Dominguez, Matthew Landon Gambrel, John Graham Landrith, Travis Shofner Monk, Colin James O’Donnell, David Henry Pace III, and John Allen Pardo. Serving as ushers were Joseph William Benefield, George Pierce Cullum III, Justin Cole Parmer, and Spenser Dane Stephens. David Cosby Clarke III, Drew Houston Langner and George Pierce Cullum IV were ring bearers.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in marketing from the Walton School of Business where she was a member of the American Marketing Association and of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Callie is a senior associate of I.S.N. Software Co.

The groom is a graduate of Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas. He received a Bachelor of Science in health sciences from the University of Arkansas where he played for the school’s hockey team and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Derek works for Morrow Hill – Commercial Real Estate.

Following their wedding trip to Ocho Rios Jamaica the couple have made Dallas their home.