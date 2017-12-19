Carlene Smyrl & Jordan Sheehan

Carlene Marie Smyrl and Jordan MacKay Sheehan were united in marriage on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at seven o’clock in the evening at Central Christian Church in Austin, Texas. The Reverend Charles Altman Scruggs IV of Dallas officiated. Organist Luke Mayernik, with Michael Bucalo on trumpet, provided the music for the wedding. David Harrison Alley of Dallas read scripture.

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed a celebration hosted by the bride’s parents at Westwood Country Club with music provided by Sean Alan. The evening before the wedding, the parents of the groom, Mr. and Mrs. James Gilbert Sheehan III, hosted dinner at Parkside in downtown Austin.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Mac Smyrl of Austin. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Mac Smyrl of Horsehoe Bay, Texas and Mr. and Mrs. L Franklin Beard of Austin. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Gilbert Sheehan III of Dallas. He is the grandson of Mrs. Robert Gordon Rodgers and the late Mr. Robert Gordon Rodgers of Dallas and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Gilbert Sheehan Jr. of Danville, Ky.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father. She wore a chapel-length gown designed by Robert Bullock and carried a bouquet of organic textural design.

Caroline Michele Smyrl and Cara Lee Smyrl, Carly’s sisters and both of Austin, served as maids of honor. Her bridesmaids were Sarah Caroline Brown of Austin, Morgan Elizabeth Wenske of Austin, Jennifer Lynn Kreb of Lake Forest, Ill.; Claire Pond Gundlach of Houston; Courtney Lynn Jackson of Boerne, Texas; Caraline Adair Trecha of Columbia, Mo.; Catherine Anne Reese of Dallas; and her sister-in-law Susan Roxanne Sheehan of Dallas. The house party included Laura Renee Fish of Longview, Texas; Claire Christian Moody of Waco, Texas; and Callie Rebecca Shedd of Abilene, Texas

Flower girls attending the couple were Lucy Marie Hendricks, Charlotte Townley Johnson, Claire Elling Johnson and Ridgely Jane Andrea Johnson, all of Dallas.

Jordan’s best man was David Simms Hamner of Dallas. Groomsmen were Andrew Neil Bishkin of Dallas, Thomas Riley Dewitt of Waco, Will Reabe Nystrom of Brainerd, Minn.; Ted Stohl Parrish of Waco; Brian Christopher Pennington of Waco; John Steven Shellenberger of Dallas; James Riley Sheehan of Dallas; James Gilbert Sheehan IV of Dallas; and Kyle Andrew Stringer of Dallas. Ushers were Tim James Doyle of Hinsdale, Ill. and Clark Addison Poole of Southlake, Texas.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Regents School of Austin and a 2016 graduate of Baylor University. She received a Bachelor of Science in interior design and is employed in Dallas by Marly+Co. as an interior designer.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Highland Park High School. He is a 2015 graduate of Baylor University where he received a degree in marketing from the Hankamer School of Business. Jordan works in sales at Inman Promotional Team.

The happy couple will reside in Dallas following their honeymoon in Jamaica.