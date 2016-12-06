Carolyn Bender & Andrew DeTrempe

Carolyn “Carly” Bekins Bender and Andrew Joseph DeTrempe were married October 15, 2016 at Gulf Stream Golf Club in Gulf Stream, Fla. Rev. Ronald W. Scates officiated the ceremony. A seated dinner and dancing followed at the club

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Garesche Bender of University Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Irving Frederick Jensen Jr. of Sioux City, Iowa, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Joseph Bender, of St. Louis.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Joseph DeTrempe of Dallas. He is the grandson of Ms. Anna Marie Marino of Dallas, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Joe Salvaggio of Payson, Ariz. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lester David DeTrempe of Peoria, Ill.

The bride’s vision of a traditional cathedral gown that could transcend the ocean backdrop came to life through the creation of a custom couture gown by iconic fashion designer Nardos Imam. Three panels of French lace extended past the train, creating not only a dramatic extension to the gown, but also a parallel to the lace featured in the bride’s cathedral-length veil of antique Belgian lace. The veil was a family heirloom first worn in 1942 by the bride’s cousin, again in 1983 by the bride’s mother, and most recently in 2013 by the bride’s sister. The bride carried a bouquet of white roses wrapped in a lace monogrammed handkerchief accentuated by a 14 karat gold scallop shell pendant.

Carly also wore a navy blue Yale garter. The bride’s grandfather graduated from Yale University in 1954, and gave the garter to his intended, Carolyn Bekins (the bride’s grandmother and namesake), for her to wear on their wedding day. In addition to the bride’s grandmother, the bride’s mother and sister also wore the garter on their wedding days, but the bride was the first to have worn the garter having attended Yale University.

DeTrempe, Sarah Bennett, Shannon Davey, Elizabeth O’Malley, Hayley Alexandra Stenger, Christian Bender, Lea Bender, Samantha Bidwill, Eva Dunlap, Christine Pedersen, and Maria Yegikyan.

Attending the groom as best man was his brother, Philip DeTrempe. His groomsmen and ushers included Robert Bender, Christopher Burton, Spencer Connaughton, Alexander Muñoz, Cameron Wakley, Kevin Burton, Marc Feldman, David Gassko, Thomas Hughes, Cameron Pipes, and Robert Roher. Performing as honorary ring-bearer was the bride’s 9 month old nephew, Master Charles Burton.

Carly is a 2008 graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business 2012 and a Masters of Accountancy from Vanderbilt University 2013. She will be graduating May 2017 from Yale University with a Masters of Business.

Andrew is a 2008 graduate of Antonian College Preparatory High School in San Antonio. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. Andrew is a hedge fund analyst at Robertson Opportunity Capital.

The couple took their wedding trip in Antigua, and now reside in New Haven, Conn.. They plan to return to Dallas in May 2017.