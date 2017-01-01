Elizabeth Ygartua & Spencer Knapp

Sarah Elizabeth Ygartua and Spencer Gerald Knapp joined hands and hearts in holy matrimony at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Oct. 22, 2016. The bride was the third generation of her family to be married at the church.

Rev. Bill Murray officiated the ceremony, which was followed by dinner and dancing at the Trinity River Audubon Center. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the parents of the groom, was held at City Café the evening before.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis John Ygartua of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Oakes Turner Sr. of Highland Park, Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Lee Ygartua Sr. of Athens, Ga., and Mrs. William Parker and the late Mr. Parker of Hendersonville, N.C.

The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Knapp of Joplin, Mo. He is the grandson of the late Dr. Gerald Knapp, the late Mrs. Jeane Knapp, the late Mrs. Helen Knapp, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Heimann, all of St. Louis.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. Elizabeth selected an elegant ivory ball gown by designer Maggie Sottero. Its floral lace covered the bodice and illusion V-neckline while lace appliqués tumbled down a tulle skirt. A sparkling Swarovski crystal belt highlighted the natural waistline. A plunging V-back studded with crystal buttons led to a chapel-length train. The bride also wore an heirloom pin, concealed in the folds of her skirt, that had been worn by 18 women in her family on their wedding days since 1885. The couple both wore blue suede shoes, perfect for dancing.

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was Sarah Margaret Mannes. Her bridesmaids included Sarah Bennett, Mackenzie Trice Cho, Katie Frink, Amanda Maunoury, and Erin Wainscott. Junior bridesmaids were her cousins Rebecca Russell, Ashley Turner, and Virginia Turner. Members of the house party included Rianna DiBartolo-Cordovano, Hannah Ramsey, and Sarah Hazlett Tichenor. Allison Turner was the flower girl.

Attending the groom as best man was his brother, Bradley Knapp. His groomsmen included Adam Erdmann, Andrew Gisleson, Brent Owens, Nicholas Rago, and Jack Ygartua. Jeremiah McLaughlin, Juston Michealson, and Thomas John Crane were ushers.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of Highland Park High School. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from the University of Richmond, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and the national leadership fraternity, Omicron Delta Kappa. Elizabeth was a Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutante. She is a founding member of the Hope Cottage Leadership Council, which supports Hope Cottage Pregnancy and Adoption Center. She is currently an Editorial Designer for WorldVentures. Elizabeth is the former Art Director and Editor for People Newspapers.

The groom is a 2004 graduate of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Luther College. Spencer is a member of the Rotary Club of Dallas and a Paul Harris Fellow. He is an enterprise account manager for IBM Cloud and IBM Millennial Corps Ambassador. Spencer is also a former delegate and current ambassador for One Young World.

Following their delayed honeymoon to Copenhagen, Denmark, Elizabeth and Spencer have made their home in Dallas.