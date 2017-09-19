Fleming Longino & Matthew Huckin

Lane Fleming Longino and Matthew Tavenner Huckin exchanged wedding vows at Church of the Incarnation on May 20, 2017. The Right Reverend Anthony Burton officiated the ceremony. Guests arrived at the Ritz Carlton Hotel for cocktails and a seated dinner reception followed by dancing to the music of The Royals, a dance band from Florida. Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys mascot, put in a special surprise visit to the festivities. The parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner on the eve of the wedding at the family ranch in Sunnyvale, Texas.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Franklin Longino III of Highland Park. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Franklin Longino Jr. of Atlanta and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Wray Jr. of Hilton Head, S.C.

The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. William Price Huckin III of Highland Park. He is the grandson of Mrs. William Price Huckin Jr. and the late Mr. Huckin of Tulsa, Okla., and Mr. and Mrs. Tavenner Cornelius Lupton of Highland Park.

Fleming was given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. The candlelight gown of French Alencon lace and silk was designed for the bride by Patti Flowers of Dallas. The strapless gown featured asymmetrical draped lace complemented by an illusion bolero jacket with lace detail. The fitted A-line fell to slipper length with a sweeping court-length train. Fleming’s beautiful bridal bouquet, created by The Garden Gate, was enhanced with an heirloom silk ribbon bow worn by the bride’s great grandmother.

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was Jennifer Lauren Evans. Her bridesmaids included Paige Prosperi Brooks, Elizabeth Grier Gardner, Margaret Turner Holley, Stephanie Ingram Jacques, Kendall Gardner Ratterree, Joanna Hartin Roberston, Maureen Regina Previti, Kathleen Shirey Troutman, and Mary Turner Troutman. The six flower girls, all nieces of the bride and groom, were Hunter Lupton Wesley Huckin, Grace Frances Longino, Weslyn Grace Huckin, Martha Hollis Longino, Caroline Maddox Huckin, and Lucy Lane Longino.

Attending the groom as best man was Stewart Edgar Elliott III. His groomsmen included James Alexander Caldwell, Walter Richard Davis III, Jared Ross Garza, Stuart Wesley Huckin, William Price Huckin IV, Charles Henry Keller, Zachary Morgan Lunn, Thomas Lovett Shuey, and Rex Bailey Womble. Serving as ushers were John Joseph Coffman Jr., Justin Bond Hollis, George Franklin Longino IV, and Howard Hollis Longino. The ring bearer was William Price Huckin V, the nephew of the groom.

The bride is a graduate of The Madeira School in McLean, Va. In 2009, she received a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Fleming is a lead marketing specialist for Deloitte.

The groom is a graduate of Highland Park High School. In 2009, he received a Bachelor of Science in business management from Louisiana State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Matthew is the owner of Valhalla Real Estate.

Following their wedding trip to the Mukul Resort in Nicaragua, the couple have made Dallas their home.