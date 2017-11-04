Julie Harding & Brian Woidneck

Julia “Julie” Elizabeth Harding and Brian Scott Woidneck were married at six o’clock in the evening on June 17, 2017 at the Roaring Fork Club in Basalt, Colorado. The couple was married in an outdoor ceremony officiated by Dr. Bryan Healy Dunagan, Senior Pastor of Highland Park Presbyterian Church. A tented reception followed, including a seated dinner and dancing to the Denver band, Tunisia.

The couple’s first dance together was to Michael Buble’s version of the James Taylor original, “How Sweet It Is.” Bluebird Productions of Aspen, Colorado, coordinated the details of the wedding and reception. Laura Murray Photography was the photographer and Elysium Productions was the videographer. Brightly colored florals in magenta and coral were designed by Bare Root Flora. The four-tier golden velvet cake, layered with fresh strawberries and decorated with flowers, was provided by d’Elissious.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Joseph Harding Jr. of Dallas. Julie is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lloyd Tippett and the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Joseph Harding. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Dean Woidneck of Brea, California. Brian is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Peter Zelko and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frederick Woidneck.

>The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle by her father. For her wedding, Julie wore a strapless blush Ramona Kaveza gown with white ribbon lace from Warren Barrón. She carried a lush and overflowing bouquet of magenta, blush, coral and greenery. Julie’s hair was done by Meghan Fisher and her make-up was done by Vanessa Vieni.

Assisting Julie as her matron of honor was her sister, Jennifer Harding Cardwell, and as bridesmaids, were the groom’s sister, Katie Rose Woidneck and the groom’s sister-in-law, Rachel Leanna Woidneck. Julie’s house party was made up of longtime friends Melissa Humphrey Allaire, Megan Hunt Carter, Meredith Kathryn Dolan, Corneil Kimberly Fretty, Riley Alynn Greer, Brittany Dunlap Hunt, Elizabeth Graham Cocklin, Lauren Shuford Laughry, Taylor Cody Shaver, Elizabeth Wilson Smith, Ashley Howie Tallichet, and Whitney Hough Ward.

Assisting the groom as his best man was his brother, Robert William Woidneck, and as groomsmen, his brother, Gregory Michael Woidneck and Julie’s brother-in-law, Craig Graham Cardwell. Brian’s ushers were his longtime friends Collin Wade Ashton, Dustin James Ballard, Ronald Alan Benigno, Christopher Mark Benz, Michael James Davern, Michael Patrick Harvey, Matthew Evan Kaufold, Christopher Todd Likert, Zachary Scott Sherwood, Stephen Gunnar Stromsborg, Patrick William Wade, and Clayton Howard Wright. The flower girls were Julie and Brian’s nieces, Elizabeth Lane Cardwell and Dakota Lynn Woidneck. The ring bearers were Julie and Brian’s nephews, Graham Robert Cardwell and Graham William Woidneck.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Baylor University. Julie is an executive director in the Commercial Bank at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Dallas.

The groom is a graduate of Brea Olinda High School in Brea, California. He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Southern California. Brian is a co-founder and principal of StoneHawk Capital Partners.

Following their honeymoon trip to southern Italy, the couple have made their home in Dallas.