Katherine Culwell & Powell Porter

Katherine Adrianne Culwell and Powell David Porter exchanged sacred wedding vows at The Estate in Atlanta on October 8, 2016. Rev. Winslow Thomas officiated the ceremony with the reception of dining and dancing following in the historic antebellum mansion that was built in 1797 and later moved to its current location in the middle of Buckhead in Atlanta. The couple chose “Crazy Girl” performed by US Beat for their first dance.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wendell Culwell of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brantley Cleveland Booe Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wendell Culwell, all of Dallas.

The groom is the son of Ms. Cynthia Wolfston Porter of Atlanta and Mr. William Albright Porter of Hardeeville, S.C. He is the grandson of Mrs. Helen Lloyd of Olive Branch, Miss.

The bride was presented in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle by her father. For her wedding the bride chose the heirloom gown originally worn by her mother, maternal aunt and sister. Patti Flowers of Dallas redesigned the candlelight dress of fine English net and Schiffli lace, that was re-embroidered with French Alencon lace.

The molded lace bodice was intricately beaded with clusters of tiny seed pearls, featuring a sweetheart neckline, with the sheer beaded English net continuing to her neckline and accenting her shoulders with a cut in design.

The slim controlled skirt fell from a fitted natural waistline to slipper length. The skirt of Schiffli lace with accents of beaded Alencon lace swept from gentle gathers to a chapel-length train in scalloped panels of lace.

To complement her gown, Katherine wore her mother’s original ivory veil of silk illusion. The delicate scalloped-edged design was accented with clusters of seed pearls and cascaded past the length of her train. Katherine’s “something blue” was a small bow-shaped heirloom broach of turquoise and silver that she wore attached to her bouquet.

Attending the bride as matron of honor was her sister, Blair Culwell Staky, and as maid of honor, her other sister, Caroline Christianson Culwell. Her bridesmaids included Carrie Cathleen Gorman, Jessica Fitzgerald Porter, and Sarah Candace Wroblicky.

Assisting the groom as best man was Richard William Doverspike. His groomsmen included John William Harden, Sean Cowen Joseph, Robert Scott Libby, and Patrick Neal Nilan. William Ryan Mason and Alexey Mikhailovich Tsyrenov were ushers.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in business and a Masters of Science in finance from Auburn University, where she was a five year member and two year captain of the Auburn Volleyball Team. Katherine is an investment analyst for Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.

The groom attended high school at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He received a Bachelor of Science in business from Auburn University where he was a member of the Auburn University Tennis Team. Powell is an enterprise account manager for Hortonworks.

Following their wedding trip to St. Lucia, the couple have made their home in Atlanta.