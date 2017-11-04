Mackenzie Horan & Will Beuttenmuller

Mackenzie Elizabeth Horan and Rudolf William “Will” Beuttenmuller IV exchanged sacred wedding vows Saturday, September 2 at Siasconset Union Chapel in ‘Sconset, Mass. Father Gregory Schweers of Cistercian Preparatory School officiated their ceremony. Dining and dancing followed at the Summer House Beachside Bistro in Nantucket, Mass. Their first dance was to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” performed by the Sultans of Swing. The parents of the groom sponsored a rehearsal dinner at The Chanticleer in Siasconset on the Thursday evening before the wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Horan of Darien, Conn. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jeanne Stanley-Brown and the late Dr. Jeanne Stanley-Brown of Nantucket, and Naples, Fla.; and the late Dr. and Mrs. Edward Horan of Rehoboth, Mass. Mackenzie is the great-great-great granddaughter of President James A. Garfield.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rudolf William Beuttenmuller III of Dallas. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Winters of Henryville, Ind.; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Aloysius Beuttenmuller of St. Louis.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. Mackenzie wore an elegant silk crepe gown designed by Sarah Seven.

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was her sister, Reilly Horan. Her bridesmaids included Eddy Carta, Emily Driscoll, Sarah Driscoll, Amy Havins, Carver Queally, Ali Schilling, Chelsea Stanley-Brown, and Amy Stone. Attending the groom as best men were David Haley Jr. and Paul Hedrick. His groomsmen included Michael Alvarez, Camden Horan, Grayson Horan, Scott Hvidt, Maxwell Kurz, Zachary Morse, and Daniel Tyner. The ring bearer was the couple’s cockapoo, Rory.

The bride is a graduate of Darien High School in Darien, Conn. and graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Arts in French language and literature. Mackenzie writes for the lifestyle blog, Design Darling, in Greenwich, Conn.

The groom is a graduate of Cistercian Preparatory School in Dallas and graduated from Princeton with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. Will is a senior financial analyst at Bluegrass Capital in New York.

Following their wedding trip to South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya, the couple will make their home in Greenwich, Conn.