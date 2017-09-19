Margaret Boeing & Chase Conway

Margaret “Meggie” Boeing and Chase Tiernan Conway were married at 6 o’clock in the evening, April 29, 2017, at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. The Reverend Christopher D. Girata officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at Brook Hollow Golf Club with music provided by Jessie’s Girls. A rehearsal dinner hosted by the parents of the groom was held at DEC on Dragon. Stephen Karlisch, of Karlisch Photography, captured all the elegance and emotion of the day for posterity.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Langdon Boeing of University Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Joseph Warren Gardner Sr. and the late Mrs. Joseph Warren Gardner Sr. of New Orleans; the late Mr. and Mrs. John Lewis Boeing of Long Island, N.Y.; and Mrs. Richard Standish Francis III of Walpole, N.H.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Cameron Conway of Dallas. He is the grandson of the late Mr. Gordon McShane and the late Mrs. Gordon (Mary Tiernan) McShane of Morristown, N.J. and Mrs. Charles Stuart Conway and the late Mr. Charles Stuart Conway, also of Morristown, N.J.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle by her father. For her wedding the bride wore an elegant strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. The gown was decorated with beaded embroidery and lace floral motifs. The skirt was enhanced with a cascading tulle underlay into a silk faile ball gown. Her waist was accented with a custom silk bow belt. Gown and belt were designed by Oscar de la Renta for Neiman Marcus. To complete her ensemble Meggie wore a single tier chapel-length veil which framed her face and extended beyond her train. She carried a classic bouquet of tonal white blooms including peonies, garden roses, gardenias, and ranunculus wrapped in lace from her maternal grandmother and mother’s wedding dresses.

Assisting the bride as maids of honor were Natalie Erin Bills and Rhea Jeanette Kiecke. Her bridesmaids included Terrell Finnegan Branch, Merritt Elizabeth Conway, Lauren Elizabeth Farmer, Alden Conway Fontaine, Caroline Celeste Mills, Christina Hamilton Fritchie, Margaret Keally Harvin, Gracey Winters Howey, Olivia Whitney Jacobi, Kellye Watson Snodgrass, and Julie Mills Struble. Grace Boeing Alexander, Paige Mitchell Alexander, Sally Goossens Alexander, and Alexandra Miller Bennett were junior bridesmaids.

Attending the groom was his best man, Austin Douglas Hunt. His groomsmen included Matthew David Alexis, John Gardner Boeing, William Freret Boeing, Byron Parker Chaddick, John Robert Dale, Harrison Reid Fontaine, Davin Patrick Hunt, Bradley Franklin Lopez, Price Ayars Taylor, and Maddox Morgan Womble. Serving as ushers were Matthew Taylor McCord, Patrick Thomas Monaghan, Austin Fowler Schoppe, Thomas Stuart Smith Jr., and Shannon Shelmire Wynne Jr.

The bride is a 2007 graduate of Highland Park High School. In 2011 she received a Bachelor of Science in public relations from the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

The groom is a 2003 graduate of Cistercian Preparatory School. In 2007 he received a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Chase is a transaction manager for ARA Newmark.

Following their wedding trip to Greece, the couple have made their home in Dallas.