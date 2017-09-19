Sara Litton & Brian Smith

Sara Elizabeth Litton and Brian Thomas Smith were married on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Houston. The Reverend William Ernest Denham III officiated the ceremony, and a reception followed at Brennan’s of Houston.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Henry Litton of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Terry Litton of Houston, and Mr. and Mrs. William Johnston Watson of Dallas. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.O. Smith of Slidell, Louisiana. He is the grandson of Mrs. Dot Smith and the late Mr. Tom Frank Smith and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hoyt Lee Hurd, all of Dunlap, Tennessee.

Sara was given in marriage by her father, Richard Henry Litton. Her matron of honor was her sister, Emily Litton Chandler. The bride’s nieces, Eugenia Litton Chandler, Helen Whitworth Chandler, and Margaret Louise Litton, were flower girls, and her nephew, Richard Henry Litton II, served as the ring bearer.

Brian’s father, J.O. Smith, served as his best man. Ushers included William Henry Litton, John Craig McClain, Thomas David Smith, and William Walton Smith III.

Sara is a graduate of Highland Park High School and earned a B.A. from Baylor University, where she was president of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. She is a marketing director at The Coca-Cola Company.

Brian is a graduate of Northshore High School in Slidell, Louisiana, and earned a B.S. from Portland State University. He is a sports columnist for the Houston Chronicle.

Following a honeymoon to Italy, the couple resides in Houston.