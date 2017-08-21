Sarah Talley & Nathan Smith

Sarah Katherine Talley and Nathan Craig Smith exchanged wedding vows June 24, 2017 at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas. The reception was held at the Headliners Club.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia Talley of University Park and Jimmy Talley of Dallas. The groom is the son of Craig Smith and Kathryn Smith and the late Julie Perry of Dallas.

The bride was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her mother. Matron of honor was Jennifer Keefe and maid of honor, Kaley Culbertson. Bridesmaids included Emily Anderson, Camille Wong, and Erin Kessler. Flower girls were Lauren, Leah and Lexi Talley.

Best man was Matt Miller and groomsmen included James Ross, Dave Osworth, and Robert Schunder. Kevin Keefe and Kyle Niedergerke were junior attendants.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a B.A. in history from DePaul University and a M.A. in contemporary British history from King’s College London. Sarah is a special projects manager at Texans for Lawsuit Reform.

The groom is a graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a B.A. in music performance in percussion from the University of Missouri. Nathan will soon begin work on his M.A. in contemporary performance at the Berklee College of Music in Valencia, Spain.

Following their honeymoon to Maui, Hawaii, the couple have made their home in Austin until leaving for Valencia.