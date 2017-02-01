Tori Richard & Ross Mulford

Victoria Janet Richard and Ross Clayton Mulford Junior were married on the evening of July 23, 2016 at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The Rev. Walt Marcum officiated their wedding. Ceremony music was performed by Gyros String Quartet and organist Scott Ayers. A reception immediately followed at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The celebrations began with Texas country singer, Cory Morrow, who played a cover of “Feet Don’t Touch the Ground” by Stoney Larue for the couple’s first dance. Cory Morrow was followed by the Dallas party band, Professor D. DFW Events coordinated the details of the wedding and the reception, and Larry Sengbush was the couple’s photographer. Flowers were by Jackson Durham Events, paper goods from Ellis Hill, and catering was by Wolfgang Puck. La Duni created the bride’s Cuatro Leches Cake and the groom’s Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake for dessert.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Richard of University Park. Tori is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Anne Vince and Dr. Dennis Vince of Vancouver, and Mr. and Mrs. Al Richard of Minneapolis.

The groom is the son of Ms. Nancy Elizabeth Perot and Mr. Ross Clayton Mulford of University Park. Ross is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ross Perot of Dallas, and the late Mrs. Diane Clayton Mulford and the late Col. Ross Leonard Mulford of McLean, Va.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She was escorted down the aisle by her father. For her wedding, Tori wore a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown in ivory and a Romona Keveza veil from Warren Barrón Bridal. Victor Delgado did Tori’s hair and her makeup was by Audrey Elliot of Stanley Korshak. Assisting the bride were her two sisters, her matron of honor Jena Acuff and her maid of honor Beth Richard. Bridesmaids included Helen Callan, Frances Mitchell, McKenzie Sullivan, and Hannah Vedros.

Attending the groom as best men were his brothers, Price Perot Mulford, Benjamin Fell Mulford, and Clayton Birmingham Mulford. His groomsmen included Henry Ross Perot III, Collin Bird, Jefferson Deming, Hahn Franklin-Mitchell, Garrett Hamontree, Colt Power, Davis Wedgworth, Reese Wade, and Thomas Wood. Serving as ushers were Matthew Ale, Critt Berry, Finley Ewing IV, Patterson Fenelon, Neil Hanlon, Barrett Jones, Judson Keel, Conor McCarthy, Daniel Sprenger, and Stanley Twarog. Philip Acuff and Stuart Reeves were ring bearers.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She graduated Magna Cum Laude, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in economics and a minor in managerial studies, from Vanderbilt University, where she was also a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Tori is a pricing analyst for Ambit Energy.

The groom is a graduate of the Episcopal School of Dallas. He received Bachelor of Arts in psychology and Spanish from Vanderbilt University, where he was also a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He received a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the Red McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Ross is a private equity associate for The Perot Group.

Following their honeymoon trip to Jumby Bay, Antigua, the couple have made their home in Dallas.