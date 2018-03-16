Pastors To Swap Pulpits on Sunday

Pastors from Park Cities Baptist Church and Concord Church in southern Oak Cliff will swap pulpits this Sunday as part of their ongoing joint efforts to bring racial reconciliation to the city of Dallas.

Bryan Carter, senior pastor of Concord Church, will preach at 10:45 a.m. at Park Cities Baptist, bringing a message titled "Peace Maker."

Jeff Warren will preach a message titled "It is Finished" at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon at Concord Church.

Musicians from both churches will be participating in each worship service. The Concord Men's Choir will highlight the worship service at PCBC, and Park Cities' Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra will be featured in worship services at Concord.

Racial tension in Ferguson, Mo. sparked the idea for the pulpit swap several years ago, Warren previously told Park Cities People.

“We realized, good grief if we don’t know each other, and our pastors and leaders across the city don’t know each other, then you don’t unite,” Warren said. “You can’t come together with people you don’t know. We realized our friendships had to go deeper.”

The concept gained momentum at Movement Day Greater Dallas, a multiethnic gathering of believers in 2015 to discuss the challenges facing the city.

"My life and my ministry have been changed by Bryan Carter and our Concord friends," Warren said. "Working together these past several years to build up Movement Day Greater Dallas and in other major U.S. cities, Pulpit Swap, and Transform Dallas have been immense blessings not only to our church families but to the communities we seek to unify."