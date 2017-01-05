Parade of Champions Set for Saturday

The City of University Park and the Town of Highland Park have teamed up to host a parade honoring the Highland Park High School state champion football and tennis teams.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday on Douglas Avenue west of the high school. It will proceed east across University Boulevard before concluding at Goar Park. Both teams will be celebrated with a special program following the parade at the park Gazebo.

Players and coaches from both teams will participate along with the Highlander Band, the Highland Belles, cheerleaders and Scotsmen, the Sparkling Scots, and members of the 1945, 1957, and 2005 state championship football teams.

The 2016 football and tennis teams will sign autographs for young students after the program.

The weather forecast calls for cold but sunny weather during the parade. If conditions force festivities to be postponed, they will be rescheduled for Jan 14. The district will communicate any changes through its text message and email systems, as well as Facebook, Twitter, and the district website. For more information, visit hpisd.org.



