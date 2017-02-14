Homeless Shelter to Host Graduation Ceremony

The Dallas LIFE Homeless shelter will honor 25 residents during its semi-annual graduation ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20. This year’s class includes several military veterans.

Each graduate has successfully completed a 10-month Homeless No More Recovery Program. The curriculum stresses accountability, and includes lessons in drug and alcohol recovery, anger management, relationship restoration, job readiness, resume preparation, interview skills, money management, as well as personal and spiritual growth. It also provides professional counseling for families.

All graduate have found jobs and secured their own housing.

According to executive director Bob Sweeney, past graduates have achieved a 90 percent long-term recovery rate. Now in it’s 63rd year, Dallas Life provides 377,000 meals and 127,000 beds each year. For more information, Visit dallaslife.org.