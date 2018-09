The Highland Park Division II lacrosse team remained unbeaten with a 17-6 win over Southlake Carroll DII on Saturday at Highlander Stadium.

Makay Hansen, Blake Wills, and Drew Scott scored four goals apiece for the Scots (6-0) in the rout, while Cameron Reeves earned some critical faceoff wins.

HP will return to action on Wednesday at Fort Worth All Saints before taking some time off for spring break.