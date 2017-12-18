Chicago Simeon Overpowers Scots

A year ago, Highland Park hung tough until the end against national power Chicago Simeon. This time, the shorthanded Scots were simply overmatched.

The unbeaten Wolverines used numerous high-flying dunks to gradually pull away from scrappy HP for an 85-64 win on Friday in the Scots’ final tuneup prior to the start of District 15-5A play.

Will Enzor helped keep HP within striking distance with a handful of 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points. But the Scots (10-4) didn’t have an answer for Simeon’s Talen Horton-Tucker, an Iowa State commit who scored 40 points. Messiah Jones added 14 points for the Wolverines.

HP will travel to face West Mesquite on Friday afternoon in the district opener, then will compete in the Allen Holiday Classic, beginning with a first-round game against Rowlett on Dec. 28.