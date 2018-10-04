Aging Mind Foundation Raises Over $13,000

Minds Around Martinis, benefiting the Aging Mind Foundation, raised more than $13,300 for brain research during a brunch late September. Aging Mind Foundation’s mission is to find a cause for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

During the brunch, guests enjoyed a delicious array of scrumptious bites and the “ROXOR Classic Martini” and “The ROXY,” made with exquisite artisan gin distilled right here in Dallas.

Aging Mind Foundation hosts events throughout the year to raise funds and awareness for brain research, including Brews Bites and Brain Research, Oct. 24 at Katy Trail Ice House in Dallas; and the 4th Annual Aging Mind Foundation Gala, March 23, 2019. For more information, please visit AgingMindFoundation.org or Facebook.com/AgingMindFoundation.

Since its founding in 2013, the Aging Mind Foundation has raised more than $2 million to fund brain research in the North Texas area. Alzheimer’s disease is the fifth leading cause of death for those 65 and older, and one of the most expensive diseases in the nation. There is currently no way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression. Aging Mind Foundation is dedicated to supporting research designed to find the cause of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.