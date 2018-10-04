Freedom Day with Communities Foundation of Texas

Communities Foundation for Texas for Business (CFT4B), a program of Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) organized more than 1,000 volunteers to participate in “Freedom Day” activities on Sept. 11.

The event is one of the largest 9/11 commemorative events in DFW and began with a ceremony honoring female veterans for their service. Air Force veteran Brandy Baxter was keynote speaker. Following the ceremony, volunteers traveled to designated service sites across North Texas.

1,000 Volunteers Commemorate 9/11 during 17th Annual “Freedom Day” on Sept. 11 – Communities Foundation of Texas, 5500 Caruth Haven Lane, Dallas, and various sites around DFW.

(Photos: Kim Leeson)