Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) recently broke ground on an $11.5 million, 18,000 square-foot expansion that will be ready to accept families in the Fall of 2019.

Thirty guest rooms will be built, adding to the 52 private rooms and six transplant apartments that the House currently has available. The timeline for the groundbreaking was accelerated in August 2018 with a historic $4.5 million gift our RMHD received as part of a $100 million global gift to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

(Courtesy photos)