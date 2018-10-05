SPCA Celebrates 80th with Fur Ball

The SPCA of Texas held its 2018 Fur Ball on Sept. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, celebrating the organization’s 80th anniversary, and Honorary Chairs President and Mrs. George W. Bush.

This date is significant, as the SPCA of Texas received its charter on September 22, 1938.

Fur Ball is DFW’s salute to the bond between people and their pets and a celebration of the SPCA of Texas’ important mission to provide every animal exceptional care and a loving home. All money raised through Fur Ball 2018 will go directly to the SPCA of Texas to help rescue, heal and find homes for thousands of animals and help keep pets in homes, out of shelters and off the streets.

(Photos: Thomas Garza Photography, Joseph Haubert Photography, and Monika Normand Photography)