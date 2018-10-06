Barbara Bush Foundation Student Essay Contest

As a part of the 17th annual Dallas/Fort Worth Celebration of Reading, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is once again presenting the celebration’s annual essay contest.



The contest is open to Dallas/Fort Worth-area school students from grades second to fifth until the entry deadline on Oct. 9.

This year’s essays must be written about the following: “Former first lady Barbara Bush once said, ‘Reading opens the world to me and keeps me open to the world.’ Write a story about a book that has helped open the world to you. For example, has a book helped you experience a new place, explore a different way of life, or discover a new interest? Share about what you learned and how the book changed your outlook.”

Contest winners will be treated to a breakfast with guest author Michelle Staubach Grimes. Contest winners will also receive certificates of recognition, special prizes and books signed by Grimes.

Grimes is the author of two acclaimed children’s books: “Where is Pidge?” and “Pidge Takes the Stage.”

Three winners from each grade, for a total of 12, will be selected by a panel of educators and community leaders by Oct. 18.

Entries may be submitted to [email protected] and must include an official entry form, found here or at barbarabush.org/dallascelebrationcontest. For more information about the contest, contact [email protected] or call 850-562-5300.