Texas de Brazil served at Homeless Shelter

On Sept. 24, chefs from Texas de Brazil served food to 350 people living at the Dallas LIFE homeless shelter.

“It was a great experience for our team and all the guests were extremely appreciative,” said Texas de Brazil’s director of marketing & PR Hannah Thompson.

Residents of the largest homeless recovery shelter in Dallas dined on a platter of sausage, chicken, garlic picanha rice & beans, mashed potatoes, and Brazilian Salad.

“Partnerships are a huge part of why we are successful,” said Bob Sweeney, Executive Director of Dallas LIFE. “Being able to offer our homeless residents special meals makes them feel special as we approach the holidays. Having companies like Texas de Brazil give back means the world to us.”