A Night to Remember with Reba McEntire

On Sept. 15, CitySquare’s annual fundraiser A Night to Remember featured Reba McEntire who thrilled fans at Toyota Music Factory with her powerful vocals and down-home personality.

Major sponsors were treated to hors d’oeuvres and cocktails in a VIP Lounge before the concert and desserts and coffee afterwards, and highest-level sponsors had a back stage meet and greet with the star.

The event raised over $900,000 for the organization that has been fighting poverty in Dallas for 30 years. A drawing for a custom EStein guitar that was played on stage that evening and autographed by Reba raised extra funds for CitySquare.

(Photos: Danny Campbell Photography)