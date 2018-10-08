Alessio, Lara Pace HP at Jesuit Invite

Led by Jack Alessio and Eric Lara, Highland Park will carry some momentum into the District 11-5A meet this week after a string of recent strong finishes. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

In its final race prior to the District 11-5A meet, Highland Park came in 10th among 48 teams at the Jesuit Invitational on Oct. 5 at Norbuck Park.

Jack Alessio paced the Scots by finishing in 32nd place individually in 17 minutes, 16 seconds. Eric Lara was only five seconds behind in 38th place.

In their prior race, the Scots recorded a 52nd-place finish against top competition at the McNeil Invitational in Round Rock. Alessio, Lara, and John Moss each posted personal best times under 17 minutes on that course.

The district meet is slated for Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney. The top team and individual qualifiers will advance to the Class 5A Region II meet on Oct. 22 in Grand Prairie.