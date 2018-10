Elf The Musical Returns to Dallas

“Elf the Musical” will return to Dallas with performances from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2.

Tickets are now on sale.

Single tickets start at $20 (pricing subject to change) and are on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-745-3000. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office.

“Elf” is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher.