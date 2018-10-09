Bone Marrow Drive For Bradfield Third-Grader

Bone marrow matches are being sought for Bennett Williams, an 8-year-old battling blood cancer for the second time. The bone marrow drive is scheduled from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the temporary Hyer Elementary School location, 8385 Durham St.

The Bradfield Elementary School third-grader was first diagnosed with leukemia when he was just a year old and underwent three years of treatment, according to a flyer promoting the bone marrow drive.

He finally went in remission and was able to enjoy life as a normal child: going to school, playing with his friends and his dog, enjoying fun family time with his parents and sisters, and playing his favorite game, lacrosse.

Sadly, Bennett was recently diagnosed with another blood cancer and now is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Bennett and others are relying on strangers and need your help.