Crime Reports Oct. 1 – 7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GRAB-AND-GO

Around 9 a.m., a Dallas man picking up several cups of coffee from the Highland Park Village Starbucks thought it would be OK to leave his car running and the door slightly ajar while making the stop. Turns out he was wrong. While getting his java fix, his black Incase backpack, iPad Air 2, and medication including Prozac, Adderall, Wellbutrin, and Xanax were all stolen. But at least the thief left the car.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Monday

A leaf blower, valued at $300, possibly left in a security golf cart at Highland Park Village went missing – it was seen last around 8 a.m. Sept. 28 and noticed missing at 7 a.m. Oct. 1.

An employee at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive started celebrating Christmas a little early by stealing two gift cards, both valued at $500 while working the register between 3:10 and 2:55 p.m.

Around 3:45 p.m., a tall man in bright colored clothing with a short female was suspected of stealing a black mink coat, valued at $8,000, from Forty Five Ten at Highland Park Village.

3 Wednesday

Stolen before 8 a.m.: the side mirrors, valued at $100, from a 2014 GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue.

4 Thursday

A blue Schwinn Varsity bicycle with two flat tires was found around 8 a.m. at the corner of Beverly Drive and Roland Avenue.

6 Saturday

Around 12:16 a.m., a resident in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive reported that her $200 “Beto” sign had been damaged while she and her family attended a concert.

7 Sunday

A black Schwinn mountain bike with green lettering was stolen sometime between 3 and 5: 20 p.m. from the bike rack at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 5 and 3 p.m. Oct. 27, a Mercedes C300 was rummaged through while parked in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue. Nothing was stolen.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

A thief may have cashed in a Giant Escape bicycle, valued at $50, for a $50,000 2017 Infiniti Qx80 LL. Sometime before 4:30 a.m. the vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the 4400 block of University Boulevard. The bike was left behind.

We don’t know if this thief was considerate or just didn’t have enough room, but sometime before 8:41 a.m., only one of two dirt bikes, valued at $3,500, was stolen from the back of a 2015 Ford F250 parked overnight in the 3100 block of Greenbriar Drive. A toolbox full of Snap-on tools also was stolen.

Around 11 a.m., a resident reported that sometime between 5 p.m. Aug. 30 and 11 a.m. Oct. 1, a Louis Vuitton purse, valued at $1,500, and $800 in cash were stolen from her 2018 white Honda Odyssey parked in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Two leaf blowers, valued at about $760, were stolen sometime between 2:15 and 3 p.m. from the back of a trailer hitched to a 2011 white GMC truck parked in the 3900 block of Glenwick Lane.

3 Wednesday

Note to all: Not all scooters left on the street are for rent. A Glion Dolly, valued at $1,000, which belonged to a 23-year-old Fort Worth man, was stolen around 4 p.m. from outside of a pharmacy in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Sometime between 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 8 p.m. Oct. 3, about $4,000 worth of property was stolen from a 2003 blue Chevrolet C15 parked in the 4100 block of University Boulevard.

4 Thursday

Stolen before 8 a.m.: a 2009 white Chevrolet Denali parked overnight in the 3600 block of Carut Boulevard.

6 Saturday

Stolen before 10 a.m.: the passenger side mirrors, valued at $350, from a 2008 white GMC Yukon SV parked overnight in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue. Another resident in the same block reported one of the side mirrors, valued at $236, from a 2015 white GMC Yukon Denali was stolen; and a resident in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard reported parts were stolen from a 2014 black GMC Yukon Denali.